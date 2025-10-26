Thailand, Cambodia Sign Peace Deal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday signed a joint declaration on a peace deal, marking a formal step toward halting hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border.

The agreement was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which began today, according to the Malaysian news agency (BERNAMA).

The signing was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, and United States President Donald Trump, BERNAMA reported.

The declaration reinforces the ceasefire understanding reached in July following talks between the two countries. It also formalises the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor compliance and prevent renewed clashes in the border zones.

The peace deal marks a milestone in ASEAN's regional diplomacy, reflecting the bloc's commitment to conflict prevention, stability and cooperation under Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship, with its theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability".

Malaysia, as this year's ASEAN Chair, is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit from Oct. 26 to 28 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

