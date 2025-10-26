403
Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Execute 11-Hour Mission Over Sea of Japan
(MENAFN) Moscow confirmed Friday that a pair of Tu-95MS strategic bombers executed an extended patrol mission lasting over eleven hours above the Sea of Japan, prompting a swift military response from Tokyo.
Fighter aircraft from Russia's aerospace division—Su-35S and Su-30SM jets—accompanied the long-range bombers during portions of the operation, the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed in its official statement.
"Strategic bombers Tu-95MS of the long-range aviation conducted a scheduled flight in the airspace above neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The duration of the flight exceeded 11 hours," the statement read.
Foreign interceptor aircraft shadowed the bomber formation during certain phases of the mission, according to Moscow's announcement.
The ministry underscored that Russian Aerospace Forces operations comply fully with international aviation law governing neutral airspace.
Russian strategic aviation crews routinely conduct patrol missions over international waters spanning the Arctic Ocean, North Atlantic, Black Sea, Baltic Sea, and Pacific Ocean regions, the statement noted.
Japan's Defense Ministry responded by deploying interceptors and published tracking documentation, including flight path visualization of the Russian aircraft.
"While Russia is invading Ukraine, it also actively conducts military activities around Japan," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi posted on X, the US social media platform.
The Tu-95MS bombers represent a critical element of Russia's strategic aviation capability and constitute the airborne segment of the nation's nuclear deterrent triad, which integrates aerial platforms, submarine-launched systems, and ground-based intercontinental missiles.
