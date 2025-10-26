403
Costa: EU Seeks New Free Trade Agreements With ASEAN Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- President of the European Council Antonio Costa said on Sunday that the EU is seeking to sign new free trade agreements with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN).
In his opening speech at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, scheduled on October 26 to 28, Costa noted that three free trade agreements have already been signed with ASEAN countries including Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, affirming that negotiations are underway with Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia.
He expressed pride of the EU's deep partnership with ASEAN as its third-largest trade partner and third-biggest investor in its countries.
Costa emphasized the importance of expanding partnership in the digital infrastructure, energy, and green transformation.
He also expressed the EU's interest in contributing to the ASEAN's regional power network project, as part of the current summit's theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability."
He noted that the cooperation between the two went beyond economy to maritime security, saying that this is a field the EU and ASEAN could explore, particularly in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Costa added that the two sides look forward to expand cooperation and strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership by 2027, the 50th anniversary of EU-ASEAN relations. (end)
