Awqaf Ministry Holds Training Course For Muezzins To Boost Performance

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences, organised the first specialised course on enhancing the quality of the Adhan (call to prayer) and improving vocal performance.

The course was held over three days, from October 20 to 22, in the hall of the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque, with the participation of 30 Muezzins from the country's mosques. It was presented by Sheikh Ahmad Jalal Yahya as part of the Ministry's plan to develop the Muezzins' performance and elevate the quality of the Adhan according to the highest vocal and jurisprudential standards.

The course aims to raise the Muezzins' efficiency while performing the act of worship of the Adhan, improve vocal quality and performance, focus on proper vocal techniques, familiarise participants with jurisprudential and vocal performance errors in the Adhan and how to correct them, and enable them to perform the Adhan in the most complete manner. This stems from the Ministry's recognition of the Muezzin's importance and role in glorifying the rituals of Allah and establishing the prayer at its proper time.

The course topics were distributed over three training days, including practical workshops and specialised vocal applications. The first day covered vocal fundamentals, vocal division in the Adhan, methods for controlling breathing, and correcting common mistakes.

The second day was dedicated to introducing and practising Arabic vocal Maqamat (melodic modes) and selecting the appropriate Maqam for the Muezzin's voice.

The third day included a practical aspect for evaluating participants by recording their Adhan, analysing their performance, and granting certificates to the distinguished participants.

Head of the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences Section Omar Oqla Al-Ruwaili, explained that this course is part of the Ministry's continuous plan to qualify personnel working in mosques, in cooperation between the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance and the Department of Mosques. This is within the framework of the project to develop Muezzins, Imams, and Preachers, which includes jurisprudential, skill-based, knowledge-based, and vocal tracks.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Endowments attaches great importance to Muezzins, believing in the spiritual and social role they play in populating mosques and spreading tranquillity among people. He clarified that developing their vocal performance skills contributes to raising the level of quality and mastery in the Adhan, which is a great act of worship and a sublime ritual of Islam.