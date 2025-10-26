Those Claiming To Save Constitution Are Threatening To Change It Every Day: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) The opposition parties, who are constantly posing as saviours of the Indian Constitution, are threatening to change that every day, the BJP claimed on Sunday.

Referring to a viral video, where RJD's member of legislative council (MLC), Qari Soheb announced that if Tejashwi Yadav would become the Chief Minister of Bihar, they would change the Constitution and amend the Waqf law, BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief, Amit Malviya made a social media post on Sunday observing that the real intention of those threatening to change the Constitution is to snatch the rights of people coming from Backward Classes.

“Those who talk day and night about saving the Constitution are the very ones plotting to change it -- so that they can seize the land and rights of Dalits, Backward Classes, and tribals,” Malviya said in his social media post.

Malviya has also attached the viral video of Qari Soheb speaking of changing the Constitution in his post.

At the same time, Malviya has questioned whether the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and the RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate for the anti-NDA grand alliance in Bihar, would take the responsibility for such threats to change the Constitution.

“Now the question is for Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav - who call themselves the self-appointed guardians of the Constitution - Will they allow people like Qari Soheb to encroach on the land and reservations of poor and deprived Hindus?” questioned Malviya.

In the viral video, Qari Soheb was also heard saying at an election rally that those who supported the newly promulgated Waqf Amendment Act required proper treatment.

“To save Bihar as well as the country, what is required is to defeat the allies of NDA. Once Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar, all such bills would be thrown away. The Mahagathbandhan will be a government for unity, brotherhood and humanity,” he added.