Trump increases tariffs on Canadian goods after anti-tariff ad
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on Canadian imports after Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan.
In a social media post on Saturday, Trump labeled the ad a “fraud” and criticized Canadian officials for allowing it to run during the World Series baseball championship. “Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” he wrote.
The move follows Trump’s withdrawal from trade talks with Canada on Thursday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford had earlier said he would pause the province’s anti-tariff campaign in the US to help resume negotiations but noted the ad would still air over the weekend, including during the World Series games featuring the Toronto Blue Jays.
Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc responded by emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue. “We will remain focused on achieving results that benefit workers and families in both the United States and Canada, and that progress is best achieved through direct engagement with the US administration,” he said.
Canada remains the only G7 country without a trade agreement with the US since Trump began pursuing steep tariffs on major trading partners. Existing US levies include a 35% tariff on Canadian goods, sector-specific duties such as 50% on metals and 25% on automobiles, with most items covered under a free trade agreement. Trump’s post suggested he intends to add an additional 10 percentage points to these rates.
The contested Ontario advertisement quotes Reagan stating that tariffs “hurt every American,” drawn from a 1987 radio address. The Ronald Reagan Foundation criticized the ad for misusing audio and video excerpts and noted that Ontario had not obtained permission to use the content.
Trump claimed the ad was deliberately allowed to run during the World Series and accused Canada of attempting to influence an upcoming US Supreme Court case that could affect the legality of his tariffs. The court is expected to hear arguments next month regarding the constitutionality of the duties.
In addition to the Reagan ad, Ontario has used the World Series to highlight tariff concerns in a lighter tone. Premier Ford and California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a playful video joking about bets on the games while referencing tariffs, with Ford promising to send maple syrup if the Dodgers win and Newsom offering California wine if the Blue Jays triumph. Both concluded the clip by celebrating a “tariff-free friendship between Ontario and California.”
