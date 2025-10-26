403
Libya’s Major Airport Resumes Operations After 12-Year Shutdown
(MENAFN) A critical aviation hub in Libya's war-torn landscape resumed operations Saturday following over a decade of enforced closure, according to a Libyan news agency.
The Gulf of Sirte International Airport welcomed three commercial flights marking its return to service—two departing from western Tripoli via MedSky Airlines and Buraq Airlines, with a third arriving from eastern Benghazi through Berniq Airlines, the Libyan News Agency confirmed.
Spanning roughly 25 square kilometers, the facility possesses infrastructure capable of processing half a million travelers each year, the agency noted.
Libya continues operating under fragmented governance structures stemming from the 2011 NATO-backed rebellion that ousted longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Authority remains contested between Tripoli's UN-recognized Government of National Unity and an eastern administration supported by commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army.
The aviation facility had remained dormant since 2013, suffering extensive infrastructure damage during the 2011 revolution and ensuing armed conflicts that followed.
A UN assessment highlights Sirte's strategic positioning midway between Tripoli and Benghazi, its proximity to vital petroleum extraction zones and export terminals, and its historical significance as Gaddafi's birthplace.
