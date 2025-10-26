403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump is weighing attacks on alleged Venezuelan ‘cocaine facilities’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing plans for military strikes targeting alleged “cocaine facilities” and other drug-trafficking sites within Venezuela, according to a news agency sources.
Two officials told the network that Trump has not completely ruled out diplomacy with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite earlier reports suggesting Washington had ended dialogue with Caracas while exploring potential actions against Maduro’s government.
“There are plans on the table that the president is considering” regarding operations inside Venezuela, one source said. Another official added that while several options are being reviewed, the current focus is on “going after the drugs inside Venezuela.” Some US officials also view such counter-narcotics efforts as a potential way to increase pressure on the Maduro regime, though Trump has publicly denied seeking to remove the Venezuelan leader from power.
In recent weeks, US forces have carried out strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking linked to Venezuela, resulting in dozens of casualties. On Thursday, Trump — who previously confirmed he authorized CIA operations inside Venezuela — suggested the US could expand its anti-drug campaign from maritime to land-based targets, without providing further details.
Additionally, Washington deployed the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean in support of these efforts.
Maduro has repeatedly denied any connection between his government and drug trafficking, accusing the United States of using the allegations as a justification for regime change.
Following news of the carrier deployment, he condemned Washington, claiming it seeks “a new eternal war.”
Two officials told the network that Trump has not completely ruled out diplomacy with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite earlier reports suggesting Washington had ended dialogue with Caracas while exploring potential actions against Maduro’s government.
“There are plans on the table that the president is considering” regarding operations inside Venezuela, one source said. Another official added that while several options are being reviewed, the current focus is on “going after the drugs inside Venezuela.” Some US officials also view such counter-narcotics efforts as a potential way to increase pressure on the Maduro regime, though Trump has publicly denied seeking to remove the Venezuelan leader from power.
In recent weeks, US forces have carried out strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking linked to Venezuela, resulting in dozens of casualties. On Thursday, Trump — who previously confirmed he authorized CIA operations inside Venezuela — suggested the US could expand its anti-drug campaign from maritime to land-based targets, without providing further details.
Additionally, Washington deployed the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean in support of these efforts.
Maduro has repeatedly denied any connection between his government and drug trafficking, accusing the United States of using the allegations as a justification for regime change.
Following news of the carrier deployment, he condemned Washington, claiming it seeks “a new eternal war.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment