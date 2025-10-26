403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Harris indicates she may make another bid for presidency
(MENAFN) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted that she may seek the presidency again following her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
In an interview on Saturday, the 61-year-old said she was confident that the United States would have a woman president “in their lifetime.” When asked if she might be that person, Harris responded, “Possibly,” adding that she has yet to decide whether to run in 2028. “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now,” she said.
The former vice president was also questioned about her prospects in a potential White House run, as betting odds currently place her behind public figures such as actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Harris dismissed the speculation, saying, “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”
Harris became the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, following a widely criticized debate performance against Trump that raised questions about his age and cognitive health. Harris ultimately lost to Trump in the November vote.
With the 2028 election still three years away, speculation has already begun over potential Democratic contenders, including Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On the Republican side, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are seen as likely front-runners. Trump himself has hinted at seeking a third term, despite constitutional limits preventing any president from being elected more than twice.
In an interview on Saturday, the 61-year-old said she was confident that the United States would have a woman president “in their lifetime.” When asked if she might be that person, Harris responded, “Possibly,” adding that she has yet to decide whether to run in 2028. “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I’m doing right now,” she said.
The former vice president was also questioned about her prospects in a potential White House run, as betting odds currently place her behind public figures such as actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Harris dismissed the speculation, saying, “I’ve never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in this interview.”
Harris became the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, following a widely criticized debate performance against Trump that raised questions about his age and cognitive health. Harris ultimately lost to Trump in the November vote.
With the 2028 election still three years away, speculation has already begun over potential Democratic contenders, including Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On the Republican side, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are seen as likely front-runners. Trump himself has hinted at seeking a third term, despite constitutional limits preventing any president from being elected more than twice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment