403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Visa and Alpha X Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Modernize Public Sector Payments and Digital Services in Emerging Markets
(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – October 24, 2025 – AlphaX Global, a pioneering UAE-based provider of transformative digital
governance solutions, and Visa Inc., a global leader in digital payments, announced the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) which aims to support government-led digital transformation initiatives, by modernizing public
sector payments, and advancing secure, efficient, and inclusive financial and governance systems. The collaboration
will focus on emerging markets, leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies.
The MOU establishes a framework for joint initiatives focused on integrating Visa's technology with Alpha X's digital
ecosystems. Key areas of collaboration include:
● Digital Infrastructure Development: Building upon Alpha X's end-to-end governance platforms, such as its
Super App, Digital Pass, Digital Registries, e-Gov Procurement solutions, and National Digital Payments
Infrastructures Visa will provide its scalable payment rails and systems to further improve seamless, user-
centric services for citizens and businesses.
● Blockchain Integration: To jointly work on initiatives to facilitate tamper-proof records, smart contracts, and
interoperable data sharing and eliminate silos in public sector operations, building on Alpha X's expertise in
WEB3 and Visa's blockchain innovations.
● Digital Payments: To accelerate the adoption of digital payments including stablecoins for cross-border
remittances, government disbursements, and everyday transactions, ensuring regulatory compliance,
financial inclusion, and reduced friction in high-volume public interactions.
"Visa is committed to supporting governments around the world to transform their work and impact through digital
payment solutions," said Svyatoslav Senyuta, Vice President Visa Government Solutions CEMEA at Visa. "By
combining our payments expertise and technology with AlphaX's innovative platforms, we can unlock new
opportunities for secure blockchain-based transactions and digital payments, powering the next generation of digital
economies and supporting the modernization of public services
“Alpha X is at the forefront of transforming governments from service providers into architects of digital economies.
By designing and implementing scalable digital ecosystems, Alpha X empowers nations to achieve seamless
governance and economic innovation,” said Waleed Alaryan, CEO, Alpha X. “This partnership with Visa marks a
significant milestone in Alpha X’s mission to drive global digital transformation and foster inclusive, technology-driven
economies.”
This partnership aligns with global trends toward digitized public services and tokenized economies, enabling
governments to deliver convenient, secure and transparent services to the communities they serve.
About Visa Inc.
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants,
financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to
connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling
individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift
everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
About Alpha X
Alpha X, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a visionary technology firm dedicated to innovating governance and
transforming lives through digital ecosystems. Operating across multiple regions, Alpha X offers solutions such as the
Super App, Digital Pass, e-Governance Procurement platforms, and Digital Payment Infrastructure to streamline
operations and improve decision-making. Key offerings include the Super App, Digital Pass, Digital Registries,
Revenue Optimisation Suites, eGov Procurement platforms, Digital Payment Infrastructure, all designed to eliminate
silos and enhance decision-making. For more information, visit
governance solutions, and Visa Inc., a global leader in digital payments, announced the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) which aims to support government-led digital transformation initiatives, by modernizing public
sector payments, and advancing secure, efficient, and inclusive financial and governance systems. The collaboration
will focus on emerging markets, leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies.
The MOU establishes a framework for joint initiatives focused on integrating Visa's technology with Alpha X's digital
ecosystems. Key areas of collaboration include:
● Digital Infrastructure Development: Building upon Alpha X's end-to-end governance platforms, such as its
Super App, Digital Pass, Digital Registries, e-Gov Procurement solutions, and National Digital Payments
Infrastructures Visa will provide its scalable payment rails and systems to further improve seamless, user-
centric services for citizens and businesses.
● Blockchain Integration: To jointly work on initiatives to facilitate tamper-proof records, smart contracts, and
interoperable data sharing and eliminate silos in public sector operations, building on Alpha X's expertise in
WEB3 and Visa's blockchain innovations.
● Digital Payments: To accelerate the adoption of digital payments including stablecoins for cross-border
remittances, government disbursements, and everyday transactions, ensuring regulatory compliance,
financial inclusion, and reduced friction in high-volume public interactions.
"Visa is committed to supporting governments around the world to transform their work and impact through digital
payment solutions," said Svyatoslav Senyuta, Vice President Visa Government Solutions CEMEA at Visa. "By
combining our payments expertise and technology with AlphaX's innovative platforms, we can unlock new
opportunities for secure blockchain-based transactions and digital payments, powering the next generation of digital
economies and supporting the modernization of public services
“Alpha X is at the forefront of transforming governments from service providers into architects of digital economies.
By designing and implementing scalable digital ecosystems, Alpha X empowers nations to achieve seamless
governance and economic innovation,” said Waleed Alaryan, CEO, Alpha X. “This partnership with Visa marks a
significant milestone in Alpha X’s mission to drive global digital transformation and foster inclusive, technology-driven
economies.”
This partnership aligns with global trends toward digitized public services and tokenized economies, enabling
governments to deliver convenient, secure and transparent services to the communities they serve.
About Visa Inc.
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants,
financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to
connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling
individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift
everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
About Alpha X
Alpha X, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a visionary technology firm dedicated to innovating governance and
transforming lives through digital ecosystems. Operating across multiple regions, Alpha X offers solutions such as the
Super App, Digital Pass, e-Governance Procurement platforms, and Digital Payment Infrastructure to streamline
operations and improve decision-making. Key offerings include the Super App, Digital Pass, Digital Registries,
Revenue Optimisation Suites, eGov Procurement platforms, Digital Payment Infrastructure, all designed to eliminate
silos and enhance decision-making. For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment