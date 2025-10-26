403
Europe Rolls Clocks Back One Hour Despite Political Pressure
(MENAFN) Europe will roll back clocks by one hour in the early hours of Sunday, concluding Daylight Saving Time as mounting pressure builds continent-wide to abolish the twice-yearly ritual permanently.
Clocks will jump backward from 3 am to 2 am on Sunday, initiating standard winter time across the region.
The twice-annual adjustment, originally launched during the First World War as an energy conservation measure, has remained embedded in European daily routines for generations.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced this week his administration would campaign to eliminate the seasonal clock shifts, contending the arrangement "barely helps save energy and has a negative impact on people's health and lives," media reported.
Belgian MEP Saskia Bricmont reinforced these warnings, highlighting research demonstrating negligible energy conservation while connecting the twice-yearly transitions to sleep disruption, depression, and elevated stroke risk, media reported.
The European Commission moved to eliminate Daylight Saving Time in 2018 following a public survey revealing 84% of 4.6 million participants throughout the bloc favored abandoning the practice.
Despite the European Parliament approving the measure in 2019, implementation has remained deadlocked in the EU Council, where member nations have been unable to forge consensus.
"As each clock change reignites the debate, we could put an end to this issue if member states finally decided to follow the opinion of the 84% of Europeans who no longer want to change the time," Bricmont said.
European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas informed lawmakers Thursday that with contemporary technology, the seasonal time change "no longer produces any energy savings" and has become "a source of unnecessary complication."
The European Commission confirmed it continues pursuing a "coordinated solution" among member states and will soon launch a new study to inform future decisions on the matter.
