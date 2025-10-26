Trump Co-Signs Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kuala Lumpur: US President Donald Trump co-signed a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia, the first stop on his Asia tour which will culminate in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



The deal was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet together with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following a bloody border dispute this year.