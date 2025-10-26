Al Gharafa Go Top As Al Duhail Beat Al Shamal Al Arabi Down Al Sadd

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa went top of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) after a 3-1 win over Al Ahli as Al Duhail ended Al Shamal's unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory yesterday.

The struggles of defending champions Al Sadd continued as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Arabi – their third loss in seven matches.

At the Al Thumama Stadium, the opening half between Al Gharafa and Al Ahli was tightly contested, with both sides managing only one shot on target. Ferjani Sassi had a golden chance to break the deadlock just before halftime but headed wide from a promising position.

The Tunisian midfielder made amends soon after the break, clinically heading home from a corner in the 47th minute to give Al Gharafa the lead. Julian Draxler equalised for Al Ahli from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Michel Vlap was fouled by Jang Hyun-soo inside the box.

Just three minutes later, Seydou Sano restored Al Gharafa's advantage with a powerful header from another corner that bounced into the corner. Robin Tihi's own goal in the 90th minute put the game to bed as a defender's clearance took his rebound and ended into the net.

Al Gharafa moved to 16 points – two clear of Al Shamal and Qatar SC, who face Umm Salal at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

"We work daily with all our might, and everyone at Al Gharafa Club, from the administrative staff, the technical staff and the players, wants to win the league title this season,” Al Gharafa defender Hyun-soo said after the win.

At the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Shamal entered the match as league leaders on a six-game unbeaten run, but Al Duhail dominated proceedings under coach Djamel Belmadi, striking twice in the first half.

Krzysztof Piatek opened the scoring in the 25th minute following a well-worked move involving Luis Alberto, Homam Al Amin and Marco Verratti. The Polish striker calmly slotted the ball into the center of the net to give his side the lead.

Al Duhail doubled their advantage in the 41st minute when Piatek's header from a corner fell to Tahsin Mohammed, who volleyed home from close range.

Omar Mohammed missed a golden chance to pull one back for Al Shamal early in the second half, heading wide from close range. Babacar Seck then denied Homam Al Amin with a fine save and later stopped Benjamin Bourigeaud's penalty in the 87th minute to limit the damage.

The two first-half goals, however, proved enough to earn Al Duhail their third win of the season, moving them up to fourth place on 11 points.

“We achieved an important victory against Al Shamal. This result reflects our teamwork and determination,” said Belmadi after the match.

“The players gave a great effort tonight, and I thank them for their performance and commitment.”

Later at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Akram Afif put Al Sadd ahead in the 39th minute, latching onto a long pass and finishing with a precise left-footed strike. Michael Olunga equalised four minutes later with a header from a looping Rodri cross.

Al Arabi went in front when Ahmed Suhail inadvertently put the ball into his own net while attempting to block a cross in 45th minute.

Things worsened for Al Sadd just before halftime when Paulo Otavio was sent off for violent conduct against Ahmed Fathy, with VAR upgrading his yellow card to red.

Despite Pedro Miguel going close, the 10-man Wolves couldn't recover in the second half.

Rodri sealed the victory for Al Arabi in the 80th minute, firing home on the rebound after Salem Reda Salem's shot from outside the box struck the post.

Al Sadd remain on eight points, sitting seventh in the table, while Al Arabi climbed to eighth with seven points.