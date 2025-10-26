Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Austria

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Federal President of the Republic of Austria HE Dr. Alexander van der Bellen on the occasion of his country's National Day.

