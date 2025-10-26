Municipalities Intensify Pest Control Campaigns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an ongoing effort to enhance public health and reduce the spread of harmful insects, municipalities across Qatar continue to implement extensive pest control campaigns. The initiative aims to ensure a safe, clean, and healthy living environment that supports improved quality of life in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

According to the Ministry of Municipality, a total of 5,342 pest control service requests were handled across various municipalities from September 26 to October 16.

Doha Municipality topped the list with 1,148 requests, followed by Al Rayyan with 1,362 requests, Al Daayen with 1,034, Al Wakra with 584, and Umm Slal with 802. Meanwhile, Al Khor and Al Thakhira registered 195 requests, Al Sheehaniya 117, and Al Shamal 100 service requests.

The Ministry highlighted the rapid interaction with public reports, noting that service requests were received through multiple channels. More than 3,447 requests were submitted via the“Oun” mobile application, 1,832 requests came through the unified call center, and 63 were made through the Ministry's website.