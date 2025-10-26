403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Royal Khaasdaan to Gourmet Wellness: Jaypee Hotels Unveils the Ultimate Hamper Collections
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) This season calls for gifts that are not just tokens, but true expressions of luxury, heritage, and care. This year, Jaypee Hotels presents two distinct yet equally exquisite hamper collections that redefine the art of gifting. From Jaypee Palace Agra comes the regal Khaasdaan range, reviving the royal gifting tradition of Agra with handcrafted mithai, artisanal chocolates, and gourmet coffee. Meanwhile, Jaypee Vasant Continental offers the Utsav collection, a modern take on indulgence that prioritizes wellness with guilt-free gourmet delights and traditional flavors, ensuring a perfect gift for every personal and corporate need.
Jaypee Palace Revives Royal Agra Tradition with Khaasdaan Hampers
Jaypee Palace Agra has unveiled its exclusive Khaasdaan Hampers, inspired by the regal gifting tradition of Agra’s royal households. Once symbolic of prosperity and pride, the Khaasdaan is reimagined with handcrafted mithai made in-house by master chefs, paired with artisanal selections like Belgian chocolates, Davidoff Gourmet coffee, organic litchi honey, pistachio-lemon tea cakes, and hazelnut truffles.
Available in options such as The Heritage Luxe, The Regal Elan, The Midnight Elegance, The Grandeur Box and The Celestial Glow (5,250–6,750 plus GST), the hampers blend tradition with modern luxury, ideal for personal and corporate gifting.
Hamper Highlights
• The Heritage Luxe (5,750 + GST): Handcrafted laddus, hazelnut truffles, pistachio-lemon-lavender tea cake, artisan chocolates, and a handcrafted bandhanwar.
• The Midnight Elegance (6,750 + GST): Assorted laddus, premium teas, citrus preserve, Italian olive oil, Nutella mini, gourmet bites, and organic honey.
• The Celestial Glow (5,250 + GST): Signature laddus, fruit & nut medley, cookies, Indian mithai collection, honey, and broccoli bites.
• The Regal Elan Hamper (5,750 + GST): Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles, Wholesome Jowar & Panjiri Power Laddus, Nut & Seed Medley Jars, Belgian-Style Chocolate Bars, Handmade Assorted Cookies, Pistachio, Lemon & Lavender Tea Cake, Decadent Brownie Assortment and Citrus & Ginger Preserve
• The Grandeur Box (5,250 + GST): Davidoff Gourmet Coffee, Organic Litchi Honey, Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles & Mittal Signature Premium Tea .
Jaypee Palace Revives Royal Agra Tradition with Khaasdaan Hampers
Jaypee Palace Agra has unveiled its exclusive Khaasdaan Hampers, inspired by the regal gifting tradition of Agra’s royal households. Once symbolic of prosperity and pride, the Khaasdaan is reimagined with handcrafted mithai made in-house by master chefs, paired with artisanal selections like Belgian chocolates, Davidoff Gourmet coffee, organic litchi honey, pistachio-lemon tea cakes, and hazelnut truffles.
Available in options such as The Heritage Luxe, The Regal Elan, The Midnight Elegance, The Grandeur Box and The Celestial Glow (5,250–6,750 plus GST), the hampers blend tradition with modern luxury, ideal for personal and corporate gifting.
Hamper Highlights
• The Heritage Luxe (5,750 + GST): Handcrafted laddus, hazelnut truffles, pistachio-lemon-lavender tea cake, artisan chocolates, and a handcrafted bandhanwar.
• The Midnight Elegance (6,750 + GST): Assorted laddus, premium teas, citrus preserve, Italian olive oil, Nutella mini, gourmet bites, and organic honey.
• The Celestial Glow (5,250 + GST): Signature laddus, fruit & nut medley, cookies, Indian mithai collection, honey, and broccoli bites.
• The Regal Elan Hamper (5,750 + GST): Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles, Wholesome Jowar & Panjiri Power Laddus, Nut & Seed Medley Jars, Belgian-Style Chocolate Bars, Handmade Assorted Cookies, Pistachio, Lemon & Lavender Tea Cake, Decadent Brownie Assortment and Citrus & Ginger Preserve
• The Grandeur Box (5,250 + GST): Davidoff Gourmet Coffee, Organic Litchi Honey, Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles & Mittal Signature Premium Tea .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment