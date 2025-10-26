403
Amorino Dubai celebrates Halloween with free gelato for children on October 31
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co)
World renowned Artisan Italian gelato brand, Amorino, will be celebrating all things sweet and spooktacular this Halloween with free gelato cones and cups for all children trick or treating at its Souk Madinat Jumeirah store on October 31.
Served in Amorino’s signature rose shape style by gelato artists, all children are welcome to enjoy a treat of one ice cream cone or one ice cream cup on Halloween. Kids will find 22 delicious flavours of gelato and sorbet on offer at Amorino, but the spooky special of vegan chocolate and mango is sure to go down a treat.
All gelato and sorbets at Amorino come directly from Italy with no artificial colouring or flavouring and are made using carefully selected ingredients including organic eggs and farm fresh milk. With a focus on serving a quality-driven product, Amori’o’s philosophy is to only use carefully sourced ingredients, all of which are free of preservatives, artificial flavours and flavour enhancers, to make its artisanal gelato. Catering to all tastes and varied dietary requirements, Amorino boasts a completely gluten-free collection of gelato and sorbets, along with vegan sorbets and cones.
Amorino D’bai’s Halloween offer for children is available all day on October 31 for dine-in only at its location in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Amorino is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily from 10am till 11pm, and is available for delivery on Deliveroo.
