Ukraine's Forces Shoot Down Russia's New AI-Powered Drone In Donetsk Region
Thanks to AI, this type of drone is capable of autonomously searching for and selecting a target. It weighs 3.5 kg, and its flight duration is up to one hour.
Russian invaders began actively using the V2U in the war against Ukraine at the beginning of this year.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian tanks near Vovchansk
As reported by Ukrinform, DIU soldiers recently detected and destroyed three high-cost air defense systems in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and in occupied Crimea.
