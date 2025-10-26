Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Forces Shoot Down Russia's New AI-Powered Drone In Donetsk Region

Ukraine's Forces Shoot Down Russia's New AI-Powered Drone In Donetsk Region


2025-10-26 02:04:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 7th Air Assault Brigade Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Thanks to AI, this type of drone is capable of autonomously searching for and selecting a target. It weighs 3.5 kg, and its flight duration is up to one hour.

Russian invaders began actively using the V2U in the war against Ukraine at the beginning of this year.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian tanks near Vovchansk

As reported by Ukrinform, DIU soldiers recently detected and destroyed three high-cost air defense systems in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and in occupied Crimea.

Illustrative photo: gov

MENAFN26102025000193011044ID1110248011



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search