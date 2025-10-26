Ukrainian Intelligence Receives New Magura V7 Naval Drone From Donors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Intelligence Directorate's post on Facebook.

“Defense intelligence has received another state-of-the-art Magura V7 naval drone, a platform that has already proven its high combat effectiveness and contributed to a number of successful intelligence operations in the Black Sea,” the statement reads.

The drone was purchased using donations from Ukrainians as part of a large-scale fundraising campaign organized by the charitable foundation of Diana Podolianchuk together with the Defense Intelligence Directorate. Artists, influencers, and public opinion leaders joined the initiative.

According to the report, the Magura V7 is a modern multi-purpose naval strike platform capable of carrying missile armament. It was this drone that for the first time in the history of naval unmanned systems destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and two Su-30 fighter aircraft.

“Magura V7 is the first naval drone in the world that has destroyed aerial targets. It symbolizes our collective strength. We have proven that when the military, volunteers, artists, and opinion leaders unite, we can create what no other army in the world possesses. Every donation from partners becomes a real strike against the enemy. We will continue until Victory is achieved,” emphasized Podolianchuk, head of the charitable foundation.

This Magura V7 unit features a unique football-themed design, created within the charitable match Magura United, which involved stars of Ukrainian sports and show business.

The Intelligence Directorate expressed gratitude to project partners that included the band Kурган & Agregat, the performance group Veterany kosmichnykh viisk (Space Forces Veteran), the band DakhaBrakha, the project Maserati for a Donation by Serhii Rudyk and Andrii Tkachuk, the YouTube channel Farid hovoryt, the project NasheBachennia, the band Bahroma, Og Burger, and CloserConnections.

Ukraine's forces shoot down Russia's new AI-powered drone in Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Nexus special unit of the Defense Intelligence recently received 37 Techno Taras interceptor drones from donors.