The Day I Felt Invisible In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Dr. Imran Khan

I still remember the day I realized how it feels to be invisible.

It was in a university classroom in Srinagar. I had spent hours preparing an answer, and when I raised my hand, the professor's eyes drifted past me to someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wave of embarrassment passed, but what stayed was a deeper, gnawing sensation: I was present, yet unseen.

That feeling followed me into meetings, workshops, and even casual gatherings. Ideas I shared were ignored until someone else voiced them. Invitations went to others. Recognition bypassed me. I wasn't incompetent or rude. I was simply overlooked.

Psychologists call this“othering”, a process where someone is subtly assigned lesser value, consciously or unconsciously.

It is a social sorting mechanism, where the world silently signals, you matter less here.

Exclusion carries weight far beyond the moment in Kashmir, where social networks shape opportunity. It shapes confidence, self-worth, and the belief in one's own potential.

Othering is not always deliberate. Sometimes it is fuelled by jealousy. Sometimes it grows from habit, hierarchy, or outdated assumptions. And sometimes, it emerges from us.

I had to admit that arrogance, impatience, or rigidity can make people hold back. Social life is a dance, and our steps, whether graceful or clumsy, shape the rhythm of inclusion.

At first, I let exclusion define me. I questioned myself constantly: Did I speak too softly? Did I overstep? Am I the problem?