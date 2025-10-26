ZPHQ Kashmir Holds Meet on Modern Policing & Security

Srinagar- The Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir Saturday hosted a one-day zonal-level conference at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, in pursuance of the recommendations of the DGsP/IGsP Conference–2024.

The event aimed to institutionalize these recommendations and provide a platform for young officers to share innovative ideas and field perspectives on contemporary policing challenges conference was chaired by the DGP J&K and attended by DGP Coordination PHQ, ADGP CID J&K, IGP Kashmir, IGP Security J&K, IGP Railway J&K, Range DIGs, DIG CID Kashmir, DIG Armed Kashmir, DIG Crime J&K, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSsP, DPT J&K, and other senior officers.

Deliberations focused on key issues including crowd management, cyber patrolling, NDPS investigations, dark web crimes, prison radicalization, and emerging cyber threats. Officers discussed strategies to strengthen operational frameworks, enhance inter-agency coordination, and adopt proactive measures to counter evolving security challenges.

In his inaugural address, the DGP J&K emphasized that such conferences aim to empower young field officers to share their experiences and practical insights on policing challenges.

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi highlighted the need for adaptive, technology-driven, and community-oriented policing, stressing innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building as key to sustaining public trust and ensuring effective law enforcement.

Officers also shared best practices and perspectives on modern investigative and operational methodologies. Directions were issued for the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across all police stations in the Kashmir Zone to promote unity and national integration.