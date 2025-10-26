Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar Calls Tejasvi Surya“Empty Vessel,” Backs Bengaluru Tunnel Project

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday challenged Union Minister Kumaraswamy to come for an open debate with proof instead of 'hit and run' allegations.

Speaking to reporters at the City Civil Court, he said,“If Kumaraswamy has evidence of his allegations, let him present it before the people of the state. He has been given a position, let him present the facts before the people instead of threatening with pen drives and things like that.”

"Let him expose whatever he wants to; he has the Union government with him. DK Shivakumar is not the one who is scared by threats," he said.

Asked about Kumaraswamy's statement that they will form the government after 2.5 years, he said, "I have heard this many a time. His party has come down to 18 seats under his leadership, and it will fall to 8-9 seats in the next election." We will acquire land wherever Kumaraswamy wants if he is willing to bring in industries: DCM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also said he was willing to acquire land wherever Kumaraswamy wanted, provided he would bring in industries.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Garden in Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency, he said,“I have been calling him for an open debate. What corruption is happening in the B khata transfer? This is being done to benefit people. Currently, people don't get loans for B khata properties. Rectifying property documents is the 6th guarantee of our government. Kumaraswamy's government could not do this.”

He was replying to Kumaraswamy's allegation of corruption in the B khata conversion.

Asked about BJP's threat to cancel GBA if it came to power, he said,“It is not in their destiny to come to power and change the GBA. If they don't want GBA, let them boycott the upcoming elections.”

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dismissed Tejasvi Surya's opposition to the tunnel road project, saying“their objective is to stop Bengaluru's development.”

The DY CM said,“Let them oppose, I am not bothered. They have appealed to the court, seeking to stop developmental works in Bengaluru. We are not acquiring any land for this project. A small stretch passes through Lal Bagh. It won't affect Lal Bagh in any way. If there is a problem, we will make necessary changes.”

Shivakumar defended Bengaluru's tunnel project and called Surya“an empty vessel.”

“Tunnels are bored beneath the earth, and they don't show up above. We can't stop infrastructural projects because someone doesn't want them. If tunnels are bad, why are they making tunnel projects in Mumbai and Delhi? Tejaswi Surya is an empty vessel, and he hasn't done anything for Bengaluru.”

He said the tunnel project will be tolled, asking Tejasvi Surya to suggest alternatives, adding,“With 140 seats, we'll pursue infrastructure works no matter what.”

"The project is going to be a tolled road. If he doesn't want the tunnel road project, he should suggest an alternative. He has not been able to bring even Rs 10 in grants for the city. Why did their government not try to address traffic issues? Why did they not address the garbage issue? Why were flyovers not made? The people of the state have given us 140 seats, and we will do the infrastructure projects no matter what," he said.

Asked if BJP MLA S T Somashekar was joining Congress, he said,“He is doing what an MLA must do.”

