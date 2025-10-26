Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Arrives In Malaysia For 47Th ASEAN Leaders' Summit


2025-10-26 02:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump landed in Kuala Lumpur to attend the 47th ASEAN Leaders' Summit. His visit aims to strengthen US-ASEAN strategic ties and discuss key issues including trade, regional security, and the South China Sea. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Trump amid tight security and global media attention.

AsiaNet News

