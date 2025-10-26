Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Salman Khan's Comment On Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Goes Viral Ashnoor Kaur Comforts Actor

Abhishek Bajaj seemed uneasy after Salman Khan's 'ex-wives' statement on Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, but Ashnoor Kaur comforted him.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 was emotional, as presenter Salman Khan made a veiled reference to“ex-wives,” leaving Abhishek Bajaj nervous.

Salman added,“Is show ke chalte sab par focus hota hai” when discussing participants' gameplay and public image. Everyone watches. Social media is buzzing about you guys. Fans, girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, wives, and ex-wives all want attention.

It will either laud or degrade you.”The roommates were curious about“ex-wives”. Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and others subsequently discussed it, with Mridul implying that Abhishek had accidentally mentioned his ex-wife and hastily changed the conversation. After Abhishek became nervous, Ashnoor Kaur consoled him privately. She advised him to avoid stress.

Salman encouraged Amaal Mallik to avoid outbursts influenced by Neelam Giri and thanked Tanya Mittal for her support. He mocked Malti Chahar, adding,“There's a film being made outside called Bhaag Malti Bhaag!” for leaving fights. Salman replied,“You both keep saying Gaurav is controlling, but you never say it in front of him.” After Abhishek explained, Salman said,“If Gaurav thinks he's handling a team of kids, he's not wrong - he's right to think so.”

Salman addressed several housing dynamics. He reminded Ashnoor of her earlier remark about Abhishek chatting to Farrhana Bhatt and asked,“Do you have a problem with their friendship?” The host said that Farrhana secretly named Abhishek“the most pure-hearted person in the house,” blushing him.

