Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's Shocking Revelations - From Sleep Apnea To Industry Rejection

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik opened up about several deeply personal aspects of his life on Bigg Boss 19, leaving fans emotional and surprised. During his recent conversations on the show, Amaal revealed five major truths about himself, his struggle with sleep apnoea, battle with depression, fallout with family, painful breakup over religious differences, and being sidelined by big names in the industry. Each revelation gave audiences a closer look at the emotional challenges behind his calm public persona.

Amaal shared that he suffers from sleep apnoea and uses a CPAP machine to manage it. He even brought the device inside the Bigg Boss house, showing courage in addressing his health condition publicly and spreading awareness about the often-ignored disorder.

The composer revealed that despite his musical success, he faced rejection from major film producers and actors who removed his songs or dropped him from projects.“Big banners and stars pushed me out, but I'm still standing strong,” Amaal said, highlighting his resilience.

Amaal addressed his viral post about cutting ties with his family, admitting it stemmed from long-term disagreements, especially with his mother. He confessed that emotional stress and public scrutiny led him to react impulsively online.

The Sooraj Dooba Hai hitmaker also revealed going through depression during his career peak, feeling unseen despite his hit songs and contributions to the industry.

Amaal recounted a painful breakup with his ex-girlfriend due to religious opposition from her family. The heartbreak inspired his popular song Roke Na Ruke Naina, turning pain into art.