Dmitriev says Trump team shows interest in grasping Russia’s stance
(MENAFN) The administration of US President Donald Trump is showing a strong interest in grasping Russia’s perspective on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kirill Dmitriev, a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who is currently in Washington.
Dmitriev said communication between the two nations, nearly frozen during the previous US administration, has resumed following Trump’s return to office in January. The US president has reportedly adopted a markedly different tone toward Moscow, reopening top-level diplomatic channels and permitting direct discussions among senior officials.
“I think what’s very important and what’s very different with President Trump and his team is that there is a great desire to understand what the Russian position is, to really understand the logic, because only by understanding the logic you can either follow it or maybe modify it or suggest something,” Dmitriev said in an interview with US journalist Lara Logan.
He added that during President Joe Biden’s tenure, there were no substantive talks with Moscow “on anything,” which he said contributed to confusion and mistrust between the two sides.
“When two of the greatest nuclear powers in the world don’t talk, it is a huge danger to the world,” Dmitriev continued, noting that “there is a big fear for many of the forces in the UK and the liberal forces in Europe that Russia and the US would actually have a good dialogue.”
Since Trump’s return, several rounds of consultations have reportedly been held in an effort to find a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. These included visits by senior diplomats and an in-person meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. Earlier this month, both leaders agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Budapest.
Meanwhile, European governments and Ukrainian officials have continued to advocate for increased Western military assistance to Kyiv while opposing direct talks between Moscow and Washington. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed credit for disrupting plans for the upcoming Putin-Trump summit.
The Kremlin, however, insists that the continued flow of Western arms to Ukraine is only prolonging hostilities and has not significantly altered conditions on the battlefield.
