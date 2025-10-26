403
EU Chief Urges Action to Reduce Dependence on Chinese Raw Materials
(MENAFN) Ursula von der Leyen has called for urgent European action to reduce dependence on Chinese critical minerals, warning that Beijing's escalating export restrictions pose severe threats to the continent's strategic industries.
Speaking at a Berlin conference Saturday, the European Commission President outlined the immediate dangers facing the bloc's manufacturing sectors amid intensifying Sino-American economic tensions.
"In recent weeks and months, China has dramatically tightened export controls over rare earth and battery materials. At least to some extent, this is part of wider economic friction between China and the United States but it has a huge impact on us here in the European Union," von der Leyen declared.
She emphasized the critical nature of these minerals across multiple sectors: "We all know how important rare earths are for our industry, whether for cars, semiconductors or military equipment. The decisions announced by the Chinese government on Oct. 9 pose a significant risk."
Beijing announced earlier this month it would expand export controls to encompass five additional rare-earth metals, supplementing seven already restricted since April. The measures affect a subset of the 17 total rare-earth metals known to exist.
The Commerce Ministry's announcement preceded the scheduled October 30 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Von der Leyen cautioned that Beijing's strategy would "severely hamper other countries except China, from developing a rare earth industry and this threatens the stability of global supply chains and will have a direct impact on European companies."
Highlighting Europe's vulnerability, she noted: "If you consider that over 90% of our consumption of rare earth magnets come from imports from China, you see the risks here for Europe and its most strategic industrial sectors, from automotives to industrial motors, dependence to aerospace, defense and aerospace or AI chips and data centers."
The EU leader articulated her administration's objective as working to "create alternative sources of critical raw materials in the short, medium and long-term for our European industries."
"We'll speed work on critical raw material partnerships with countries like Ukraine and Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chile and Greenland. Europe cannot do things the same way anymore. We learned this lesson painfully with energy, we will not repeat it with critical materials," von der Leyen concluded.
