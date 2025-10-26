403
Trump Acknowledges N. Korea’s Nuclear Capabilities
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has acknowledged Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and expressed willingness to hold talks with Kim Jong Un during his Asian diplomatic tour, which includes a critical meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Speaking to journalists during an informal briefing aboard Air Force One this past Friday, the U.S. President characterized the hermit kingdom's atomic status in stark terms. Audio recordings released by the White House captured his remarks on North Korea's weapons stockpile.
"Well, I think they are sort of a nuclear power. I mean, I know how many weapons they have. I know everything about them and I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump stated during the flight.
He elaborated on Pyongyang's arsenal, telling the press corps: "When you say they have to be recognized as a nuclear power, well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons. I'll say that."
Regarding potential diplomatic engagement, the American leader added: "If he'd like to meet, I'm open to it."
Trump's comments came as he departed for Malaysia to participate in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit taking place in Kuala Lumpur.
North Korean authorities have previously indicated diplomatic discussions remain viable—provided Washington formally recognizes their atomic weapons program, which Kim has characterized as "irreversible."
The President's itinerary includes travel to Busan, a South Korean coastal city, this Wednesday. There he will confer with President Lee Jae Myung before addressing the APEC CEO luncheon and participating in a U.S.-APEC leaders working dinner. His summit with Xi is scheduled for Thursday.
Widespread speculation suggests Trump may conduct talks with Kim at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. Their previous encounter occurred in 2019 during Trump's initial presidency, when he attempted—unsuccessfully—to negotiate a denuclearization pact with the North Korean regime.
The Unification Ministry announced Monday that public access to the truce village of Panmunjom would be halted through early November.
Meanwhile, opposition demonstrations erupted in Seoul on Saturday, with protesters brandishing signs declaring "No Trump," as captured in footage from the gathering.
