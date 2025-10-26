403
Israel Kills Two Palestinian Brothers in Gaza Despite Truce Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli artillery fire claimed the lives of two Palestinian brothers Friday evening near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, medical sources confirmed.
Saeed and Masoud al-Ghawash died after an Israeli shell struck near al-Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city, media was informed by medical officials.
The brothers had ventured beyond what Israeli forces call the "yellow line"—a demarcation Israel established to divide zones under military occupation in the east from purportedly "safe zones" westward under ceasefire terms, local sources told media.
Sources report the boundary lacks any physical markers on the ground, exposing civilians to lethal strikes without advance notice, contradicting Israeli assurances against attacking anyone west of the demarcation.
The ceasefire agreement prompted Israeli forces to partially redeploy to new positions east of the "yellow line"—what Palestinians term the "temporary withdrawal line."
Despite this repositioning, Israeli military forces maintain control over 53% of Gaza's territory, with additional withdrawals planned for subsequent phases of the agreement.
The Israeli public broadcaster reported earlier Friday that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had pressed during governmental deliberations for targeting Palestinians, including minors, who approach the "yellow line" inside Gaza.
Gaza's Civil Defense previously stated that Israeli forces deliberately target Palestinians who inadvertently cross or approach the line without prior warning, in ways that are intended to kill.
Israeli forces have previously killed multiple Palestinians under the justification of crossing the "yellow line."
Since ceasefire implementation, Israeli military forces have committed 80 violations, resulting in 97 Palestinian deaths, including 44 killed during army breaches last Sunday, according to a statement by the Gaza Media Office on Oct. 19.
The initial phase of Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was finalized on Oct. 10.
Phase one encompasses the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees. The framework also projects Gaza's reconstruction and the creation of a new administrative structure without Hamas.
Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
