Thamma Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurran, Rashmika Mandanna's Film All Set To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma' earned over Rs 78 crore at the box office in five days, demonstrating consistent development. The film is now expected to gross Rs 100 crore.

'Thamma,' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has grossed Rs 78 crore in its first five days of release. The horror-comedy sustained public interest with steady box-office growth, cementing its place as a Bollywood success story.

According to industry data, 'Thamma' has outperformed other recent releases, indicating strong word of mouth and excellent reviews. According to early estimates, 'Thamma' earned Rs 13 crore on Day 5 (Saturday), increasing the total earnings to Rs 78 crore. On its first day, the film earned Rs 24 crore, followed by Rs 18.6 crore and Rs 13 crore over the next two days.

The film has already topped Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' lifetime collection (Rs 68.99 crore) and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' domestic revenues (Rs 60.35 crore). On Saturday, 'Thamma' had a 19.72 percent occupancy rate on Hindi screens, suggesting its sustained appeal.

According to early estimates, 'Thamma' earned Rs 13 crore on Day 5 (Saturday), increasing the total earnings to Rs 78 crore. On its first day, the film earned Rs 24 crore, followed by Rs 18.6 crore and Rs 13 crore over the next two days.

The film has already topped Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' lifetime collection (Rs 68.99 crore) and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' domestic revenues (Rs 60.35 crore). On Saturday, 'Thamma' had a 19.72 percent occupancy rate on Hindi screens, suggesting its sustained appeal.

The film's continued popularity may be attributed to both favourable reviews and strong audience support. Ayushmann Khurrana thanked followers on social media, writing, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years." He also shared,“My family, my late father and the audience have blessed 'Thamma' with love. Don't be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs -I may drop in to say hi and thank you (sic),” reflecting the gratitude felt by the cast.

Rashmika Mandanna discussed the challenges she had while filming the song sequence 'Tum Mere Na Hue' following a foot injury. Despite medical instructions to rest, she persisted with the film's advertising and filming schedules. She went on: "The doctors had told me three months of bed rest, but I was up and moving around for Chhaava promotions in like 30 days."

The crew attributes the film's box office success to audience and film community support. One cast member commented, "Thamma's success is like a beautiful divine light." It is the outcome of the combined prayers of the young and the elderly gathered here."

'Thamma' portrays a guy who changes into a Betal, a vampiric beast, following a strange meeting with a mystery woman. What follows is an unusual conflict between human instincts and ancient evil.

Aside from the primary trio, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Alexx O'Nell, with Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj, and Abhishek Banerjee making cameo appearances.