Budgam's Ballot: A Test Of Integrity And Vision

Budgam Bypoll Race

By Aubaid Akhoon

Budgam hums with political chatter these days. Every street corner, WhatsApp group, and news channel seems alive with debates. But much of this public engagement is carefully curated, often shaped by paid promotions, party propaganda, and digital spin.

A video that goes viral can shape perception more than any real-life achievement. In an age where influence is often mistaken for truth, Budgam's voters face a responsibility heavier than any ballot: to see through the noise and choose wisely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budgam is a cradle of Kashmir's cultural and spiritual life. Sufi saints, poets, and scholars have left indelible marks on the valley, creating a legacy of tolerance, reflection, and dialogue. Its streets, mosques, shrines, and public spaces carry centuries of Kashmiri, Persian, and Central Asian influence, blending into a unique social fabric.

Generations have lived with respect for difference, celebrating diversity while nurturing community bonds. These cultural foundations should guide political choices today.

Despite its proximity to Srinagar, the district has long been sidelined in governance. Roads in many villages collapse with seasonal rains. Water supply in towns is intermittent. Public hospitals remain under-resourced, and electricity often fails when it is needed most.

Urban expansion adds new layers to this challenge. Private colonies mushroom across fertile farmland, often semi-legal, but equipped with better roads, drainage, and streetlights than government-planned settlements.

Meanwhile, Ompora Housing Colony, developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, illustrates the paradox. Systematically planned, ecologically safe, and flood-resistant, Ompora suffers from pothole-strewn streets, unreliable electricity, deficient water supply, and absent civic infrastructure.

There is no local hospital, police station, and fire or emergency service. Residents battle these deficiencies daily, forced to depend on makeshift arrangements while watching unplanned colonies flourish.

Authorities must treat government colonies as models of urban planning and civic responsibility. Infrastructure improvements should include roads, drainage, waste management, street lighting, and public safety. Schools, healthcare centers, and emergency services must become standard.