Kashmir's Prescription Problem: The Rise Of Pregabalin Misuse

By Shahid Shafi Rather

Kashmiri youth are facing a new kind of danger.

Pregabalin, a prescription medication meant to treat neuropathic pain, epilepsy, and anxiety, is increasingly being misused across the region.

What begins as a legitimate treatment for discomfort or anxiety can quickly spiral into dependence when the drug is taken in higher doses, often without medical supervision.

Its sedative and euphoric effects make it an appealing choice for recreational use, adding another layer to the region's longstanding battle with substance abuse.

Recent reports from regional de-addiction centers reveal a troubling reality. Nearly 44% of patients seeking help cite Pregabalin as their primary drug of misuse, and over half combine it with opioids, tramadol, or codeine.

Most users are young men, between 18 and 35, facing unemployment, academic pressure, and limited access to mental health care. Many start with a legitimate prescription, unaware that dependence can creep in silently, sometimes hidden from families and doctors.

Several forces fuel this rise.

Pregabalin remains easily available in local pharmacies and shops, often without strict prescription checks. Its legal status and perception as a“safe” drug give it a deceptive appeal for those seeking relief from stress, emotional pain, or boredom.

Families and users frequently underestimate the risks of prolonged use, withdrawal symptoms, and long-term health consequences.

Health experts warn of serious dangers. Dependence can develop quickly, and withdrawal may trigger anxiety, insomnia, tremors, nausea, or even suicidal thoughts.

Cognitive difficulties, sedation, and respiratory issues grow more serious when Pregabalin is combined with other substances. The drug's impact often reaches beyond the individual, subtly eroding family life, education, and social stability before intervention occurs.

The social cost is heavy. Parents and siblings notice changes in behaviour but rarely recognize drug misuse until severe problems emerge. Affected youth face interruptions in schooling, work, and relationships, while families bear emotional and financial burdens.

Healthcare systems, already stretched thin dealing with traditional substance abuse, face new pressure as the epidemic spreads.