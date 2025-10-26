Russia's Nighttime Drone Attack On Kyiv Leaves 26 Injured, Including Six Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Soon afterward, Tkachenko reported that in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, UAV debris had fallen on several floors of a residential building.

Later, Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified:“A nine-story residential building in the Desnianskyi district was hit at the level of the 2nd–3rd floors.” Emergency services are heading to the scene, the Mayor noted.

Klitschko added that at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

“The number of people injured in the overnight attack has risen to 14. Everyone is receiving medical assistance, and some have been hospitalized,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko previously wrote on Telegram that five injuries were known at the time, including two children.

According to him, in the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out at one of the locations, with a multi-apartment residential building burning. At another address, windows were shattered by the blast wave.

In addition, in the Obolonskyi district, debris damaged the roof of a multi-story building.“Information is being clarified,” Tkachenko added.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the number of people injured as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv has increased to 26, including six children.

As reported by Ukrinform, last night Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strikes, two people were killed and 13 were injured.