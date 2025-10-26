Six Residents Of Frontline Village Evacuated Under Drone Attack In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video of the rescue of civilians.

“Despite constant kamikaze drone attacks, police officers together with volunteers carried out a risky evacuation, taking four women and two men to a safe location,” the statement reads.

During the evacuation, Russian invaders attacked several times with FPV drones.

In particular, one exploded near a police vehicle, and another next to the building where people were sheltering.

“Because the vehicles were burning, the crew had to change the route directly under fire,” the Interior Ministry noted.

One evacuated woman said she walked more than seven kilometers to the assembly point, while the police remained in constant contact with her.

The Zaporizhzhia region police urge citizens not to delay evacuation, because every day of waiting may cost lives.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 24 October, Russian forces carried out 634 strikes on 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. A man was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vasylivka district.