Mild Weather To Prevail Across Most Regions Until Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The weather on Sunday will be pleasant in most parts of the Kingdom and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low clouds appearing. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, bringing generally moderate conditions. Winds will be light and southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly in the evening.Another slight increase in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, when the weather will remain moderate in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be light and southeasterly, turning northwesterly by evening.On Wednesday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast, with pleasant conditions in most regions and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some high clouds. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate.Temperatures for Sunday are forecast to range between 26C and 14C in east Amman, 24C and 12C in west Amman, 23C and 12C in the northern highlands, 23C and 10C in the Sharah highlands, 28C and 12C in the desert areas, 26C and 14C in the plains, 33C and 18C in the northern Jordan Valley, 34C and 19C in the southern Jordan Valley, 34C and 20C at the Dead Sea, and 33C and 18C in Aqaba.