Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Today In Kuwait's History


Oct 26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) --

1990 -- Iraqi occupation forces planted explosives in more than 300 oil wells in the State of Kuwait, which owned some 1,000 wells, under the pretext of confronting attacks by the international coalition.
2010 -- Kuwait's national team won the Skeet Grand Prix championship in Kazakhstan.
2010 -- Al-Rai Media Group announced listing of its shares on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, becoming the first media company to have its stocks in the market.
2020 -- Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel took constitutional oath before Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and Chairman of the Court of Cassation.

2023 -- The government approved granting a child allowance to working women in the private sector if their husbands are unable to earn an income. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

