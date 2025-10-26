St Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2007888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524 - 5993

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2025 @ 1849 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Hunter Bigelow

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/2025 at approximately 1849 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported Domestic Assault in Highgate, VT. Investigation revealed Hunter Bigelow had assaulted two household members. Bigelow was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on 10/27/25 at 1300 hours and was released with conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 @ 1300 Hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.









Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

