EBRD Investments In Tajikistan Exceed €1B In Cumulative Projects

2025-10-26 12:04:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 26. As of 30 September 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held an active investment portfolio in Tajikistan totaling 495 million euros, Trend reports.

The bulk of the portfolio - 435 million euros, or 88 percent - is invested in sustainable infrastructure projects. The corporate sector accounts for 16 million euros (3 percent), while financial institutions represent 43 million euros, or 9 percent of the total.

The portfolio currently comprises 77 active operations, with operating assets valued at 343 million euros.

Since starting its operations in Tajikistan, the EBRD has invested just over 1 billion euros across 185 projects. Total disbursements and issued guarantees have reached 851 million euros to date.

Trend News Agency

