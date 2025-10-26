Innobiz Korea Unveils Plans To Boost Uzbekistan's Packaging Industry (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Currently, one of the priority areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea is the introduction of advanced packaging technologies across key industries, aimed at enhancing the country's industrial competitiveness, a source at InnoBiz Association Korea told Trend.

He noted that both parties view this project as a significant step in developing an innovative partnership focused on creating a sustainable value-added chain and strengthening the positions of Uzbek enterprises in international markets.

Regarding future plans, the representative noted that the project is scheduled to be implemented under official development assistance (ODA) programs beginning in 2027. The primary goal is to introduce advanced Korean packaging technologies in Uzbekistan, significantly enhancing the quality and export competitiveness of the country's industrial and agricultural products.

"Joint efforts in this area will not only strengthen the export competitiveness of Uzbek companies but also create new opportunities for Korean enterprises specializing in packaging solutions to enter the Central Asian market," the source said.

The project will focus on three key areas:



Transfer of Innovative Technologies: Uzbek enterprises interested in developing packaging solutions will have direct access to the expertise and successful case studies of Korean companies, helping to enhance their technological capabilities.

Specialist Training: Individualized educational and practical programs will be organized to train local experts in packaging, equipping them to implement modern standards and technologies at domestic enterprises. Establishment of Competence Centers: Training and technology centers will be established in Uzbekistan, serving as platforms for sustainable collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the implementation of joint projects between Korean and Uzbek companies.

Additional consultations are planned in the near future to clarify the technical and organizational aspects of the initiative.

"We expect to finalize a detailed implementation plan and project execution mechanisms by the end of this year," added the representative of InnoBiz Association Korea