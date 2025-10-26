.............................................................................................................................

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 October 2025

Press Release

Timor-Leste Proudly Joins the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Today, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste has officially acceded to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking a historic milestone in the nation's journey of independence and regional and global integration.

Following years of steadfast preparation and cooperation with ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste's admission confirms the nation's commitment to peace, prosperity and unity in Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao stated,“Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN represents the realisation of the nation's long-standing vision to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional neighbours as equal partners in building a stronger, more inclusive and resilient Southeast Asia. This moment reflects the collective dedication and hard work of our government, our people and our ASEAN partners.”

Prime Minister Gusmão added that“as ASEAN's newest Member State, Timor-Leste looks forward to contributing to the shared goals and aspirations of the ASEAN Community - fostering economic growth, social progress, and cultural advancement across the region.”

The Timorese Government expresses its deep appreciation to the Governments of ASEAN Member States, the ASEAN Secretariat and other partners for their continued guidance and support throughout the accession process.

Timor-Leste expresses its deep gratitude to Malaysia, as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, for its leadership, guidance and unwavering commitment in facilitating Timor-Leste's smooth transition to full membership.

The Government reaffirms its commitment to upholding the principles of the ASEAN Charter and to actively participating in all three ASEAN Community pillars: the Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural Communities.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Timor-Leste's engagement with the region, reflecting a shared commitment to cooperation, stability and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia. ENDS

