'Better Than Japan': Scottish Influencer's Review Of Indian Train Wins Internet

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Scottish content creator's viral video about his journey on an Indian train has left social media users smiling - and feeling a little proud.

In the now-viral clip, the traveller can be seen gushing over his“surprisingly professional and efficient” train experience in India. From the smooth ticket-checking process to the generous legroom, the vlogger says he's genuinely impressed.

“There are no barriers at the stations, but literally, the train had been moving for just one minute when the conductor came, collected my ticket, and checked if my name matched,” he says in the video, calling the system“very professional.”

But that's not all - he went on to compare Indian Railways favourably with some of the world's most reputed train systems.

“Compared to every train I've had in Japan, Taiwan, Korea - this is the most space I've ever had on a train,” he adds.

The Scottish traveller further noted that Indian trains offer better comfort and privacy at a fraction of the price.

“This train triumphs every other train. Sometimes in the UK, you pay £80 from Scotland to London and you're still sitting right beside someone. But this... this is just brilliant,” he said with a laugh.

The video originally posted in June this year, has gone viral now across social platforms, with many Indian users calling it“the most wholesome travel review ever.” Others said it's“heartening” to see foreign visitors appreciating the evolving Indian rail experience.

A user commented,“I love how he sees positive points in everything. Am sure we inspite of using the service for so many years would have never given it such a thought. Such a raw,real and humble guy!!”

“we say: if you haven't taken a long-distance train in India, you haven't really travelled through her soul yet,” another user commented.

“Dear Hugh, thanks for all the positive comments. Hope you enjoyed your time in India,” the third comment read.