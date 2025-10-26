Suniel Shetty Applauds Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli After Stunning ODI Win Vs Australia: They Stayed Silent..

Suniel Shetty slammed the criticisms around the performance of cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their match-winning knocks against Australia in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel Shetty lauded the two star Indian cricketers for shutting down critics with their performance.

While taking a dig at the critics of Virat and Rohit, Suniel Shetty wrote, "It's funny how quickly we forget the records, the fights, the pride, the tears, the sacrifice. Two games and suddenly everyone's a critic."

Virat, along with Rohit Sharma, stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand, helping India avoid a series whitewash as they beat Australia by nine wickets in the final ODI at Sydney to end the series on a high.

While lauding their performance, Suniel Shetty wrote, "They heard the noise. They read the doubts. They stayed silent and let the bat do the talking. Because legends like Rohit & Virat don't have to prove a point --They are the point."

Rohit-Virat Record Partnership

The superstar batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a batting spectacle to remember for the Indian fans, as they put on a 168-run partnership during the win at the third Sydney ODI, tying with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for the joint-most partnerships of 150-plus runs in ODIs.

The pair of Rohit-Virat, now having 19 partnerships of 100 or more runs in ODIs, have now leapfrogged over Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (18 such partnerships in 117 innings) for the third-highest partnerships of 100 or more runs in ODIs, achieving their 19 partnerships in 101 innings.

At the top is the pair of Sachin and Ganguly, with 26 such stands in 176 innings, followed by Sri Lanka's pair of Tilakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara (20 partnerships of 100 runs or more in 108 matches).

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each. (ANI)

