403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QGIRCO Champions Breast Cancer Awareness
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company (QGIRCO) hosted a session for its employees.
Organised by Qatar Cancer Society, the event featured an online presentation led by health educator Nour Makki. The session was designed to inform employees about the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment. QGIRCO Group CEO Aimen Azara, expressed his pride in the awareness session.
“Working in the insurance sector gives us a vantage point on the real impact of breast cancer, both personal and systemic. Through this session, we aim to not only enlighten but also foster a sense of solidarity and empowerment within our community.”
The event was part of QGIRCO's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, focused on enhancing its employees' health and well-being, a statement added General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Organised by Qatar Cancer Society, the event featured an online presentation led by health educator Nour Makki. The session was designed to inform employees about the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment. QGIRCO Group CEO Aimen Azara, expressed his pride in the awareness session.
“Working in the insurance sector gives us a vantage point on the real impact of breast cancer, both personal and systemic. Through this session, we aim to not only enlighten but also foster a sense of solidarity and empowerment within our community.”
The event was part of QGIRCO's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, focused on enhancing its employees' health and well-being, a statement added General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment