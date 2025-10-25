Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QGIRCO Champions Breast Cancer Awareness

QGIRCO Champions Breast Cancer Awareness


2025-10-25 11:11:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company (QGIRCO) hosted a session for its employees.
Organised by Qatar Cancer Society, the event featured an online presentation led by health educator Nour Makki. The session was designed to inform employees about the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment. QGIRCO Group CEO Aimen Azara, expressed his pride in the awareness session.
“Working in the insurance sector gives us a vantage point on the real impact of breast cancer, both personal and systemic. Through this session, we aim to not only enlighten but also foster a sense of solidarity and empowerment within our community.”
The event was part of QGIRCO's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, focused on enhancing its employees' health and well-being, a statement added General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN25102025000067011011ID1110247781



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search