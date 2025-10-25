403
Winter Camping A Season For Enhancing Local Environment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The winter camping season should be an excellent occasion to spread awareness on the importance of preserving and maintaining the various components of the local environment.
Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, a number of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) members stressed that campers should strictly abide by the regulations and rules set forth by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for this season.
Campers should actively cooperate with the environment inspectors to guarantee a successful season without violations that may negatively impact the environment. This will further enhance the protection of the Qatari wildlife and ensure that it will be well-preserved for the coming generations.
Parents should be keen to spread environment awareness among their children and instruct them on the proper ways to use the various components of wildlife, enjoying them without causing any potential harm.
CMC member Hassan Ali al-Ishaq pointed out that over the past seasons, it turned out that fast majority of campers followed the related laws and regulations. He stressed that the local traditions and general ethics should be followed in this regard to maintain the cleanness of the place and preserve the well-being of wildlife.
Campers should avoid causing any annoyance or disturbances to their neighbouring campers. Also, inspectors should be considered by campers as guides and assistants to help them enjoy the experience while preserving nature.
CMC member Mohamed al-Khayareen said that campers should stay updated on the related instructions and rules, and follow them for their own safety. They should also ensure quality and safe electricity connections and cook safely to avoid risks of fires and similar accidents.
CMC member Jassim al-Khelaifi said that campers strive to enhance the local environment by planting a number of trees and caring for them. They should avoid littering and use excellent quality sanitary drainage equipment to avoid spoiling their surroundings.
CMC member Mohamed al-Hajiri suggested that campers should avoid lighting fire directly on the sand and leaving the remains there. Instead, they should keep designated places and tools for the purpose and dispose of the remains in a proper manner. He also noted that campers should always keep in mind the good neighbourhood practices, which is integral part of the local culture, to enjoy a peaceful and hassle-free experience for allwinter camping
