Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uruguayan Art Expo Opens At Katara

2025-10-25 11:09:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village, in collaboration with the embassy of Uruguay, has inaugurated an art exhibition titled“South Wind” by Uruguayan artist Emilio Mederos, marking the bicentennial of Uruguay's independence.
The exhibition in Building 47 showcases 17 paintings that oscillate between geometric and abstract expressions, epitomising the artist's distinctive idiom that fuses geometry, art, and creative intuition into a seamless visual harmony.
Mederos's works encapsulate his vision of cultural exchange and artistic confluence between South America and the Arab world, employing vibrant hues and intricate compositions laden with shared civilisational and human symbols that transcend geographic boundaries and evoke a profound aesthetic dialogue.
Speaking on the occasion, Uruguayan ambassador Marcelo Gerona stressed that the showcase represents an artistic bridge connecting Uruguay and Qatar, manifesting the shared human values between the two nations through the language of art and innovation.
The exhibition is part of Katara's persistent efforts to forge people-to-people connections in the realm of arts and to elevate creative dialogue among artists from a wide swath of nations to new heights

Gulf Times

