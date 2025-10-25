403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF Programme Holds Ability Friendly Swimming Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Ability Friendly programme, under Pre-University Education, organised a two-day swimming competition aimed at promoting inclusion through sport and empowering people with disabilities.
The competition brought together around 70 participants and their families as part of an initiative that reflects Ability Friendly programme and its commitment to providing sports and recreational activities that offer participants equal opportunities to showcase their skills and build self-confidence.
The event was sponsored by Sasol, reaffirming its commitment to empowering people with disabilities.
The partnership with the QF aims to promote sports as a platform for rehabilitation, empowerment, and community inclusion.
“At Sasol, we believe that true progress is measured not only by innovation and growth, but by how inclusive and equitable our communities become,” said Sasol vice-president (Qatar Country Management) Lourens Jacobs.
“Through our long-standing collaboration with Qatar Foundation and our Accessible Qatar initiative, we continue to champion opportunities that empower every individual to participate fully and equally in society,” he said.“This Ability Friendly Swimming Competition reflects a shared belief that when barriers are removed, talent, courage, and determination shine through.”
Jacobs emphasised that sport serves as a universal language, one that celebrates ability, strengthens communities, and inspires change.
He highlighted that the athletes competing in the event demonstrate that inclusion is not about accommodation, but about creating environments where everyone can excel.
Aisha Jassim al-Ali, the mother of Jassim al-Sulaiti, one of the participants with autism, said:“For Jassim, swimming has become a source of confidence and independence. He joined the Ability Friendly programme eight years ago, and since then, we've witnessed a remarkable transformation in his personality, one that has had a positive impact on his daily life, behaviour, and self-confidence.”
“The Ability Friendly programme is a true outlet for our children,” she said.“It's no longer just about playing sports for recreation, but about preparing champions who can compete in local tournaments.”
“Today, I see Jassim competing alongside his peers with confidence and pride,” al-Ali added Foundation Ability Friendly programme Pre-University Education swimming competition
The competition brought together around 70 participants and their families as part of an initiative that reflects Ability Friendly programme and its commitment to providing sports and recreational activities that offer participants equal opportunities to showcase their skills and build self-confidence.
The event was sponsored by Sasol, reaffirming its commitment to empowering people with disabilities.
The partnership with the QF aims to promote sports as a platform for rehabilitation, empowerment, and community inclusion.
“At Sasol, we believe that true progress is measured not only by innovation and growth, but by how inclusive and equitable our communities become,” said Sasol vice-president (Qatar Country Management) Lourens Jacobs.
“Through our long-standing collaboration with Qatar Foundation and our Accessible Qatar initiative, we continue to champion opportunities that empower every individual to participate fully and equally in society,” he said.“This Ability Friendly Swimming Competition reflects a shared belief that when barriers are removed, talent, courage, and determination shine through.”
Jacobs emphasised that sport serves as a universal language, one that celebrates ability, strengthens communities, and inspires change.
He highlighted that the athletes competing in the event demonstrate that inclusion is not about accommodation, but about creating environments where everyone can excel.
Aisha Jassim al-Ali, the mother of Jassim al-Sulaiti, one of the participants with autism, said:“For Jassim, swimming has become a source of confidence and independence. He joined the Ability Friendly programme eight years ago, and since then, we've witnessed a remarkable transformation in his personality, one that has had a positive impact on his daily life, behaviour, and self-confidence.”
“The Ability Friendly programme is a true outlet for our children,” she said.“It's no longer just about playing sports for recreation, but about preparing champions who can compete in local tournaments.”
“Today, I see Jassim competing alongside his peers with confidence and pride,” al-Ali added Foundation Ability Friendly programme Pre-University Education swimming competition
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment