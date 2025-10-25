403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taste Of Qatar Celebrates Culinary Excellence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Through Taste of Qatar, the nation's culinary stories are being recognised, celebrated, and shared with the world, a Visit Qatar statement said Saturday.
Taste of Qatar, launched by Qatar Tourism following the debut of the Michelin Guide Doha 2025 and developed in collaboration with the global research firm Ipsos, is the nation's official restaurant rating programme.
For diners, spotting the Taste of Qatar plaque at an entrance is a promise that every detail has been perfected, every plate prepared with care, and every guest welcomed with the warmth and hospitality Qatar is known for.
Earning a Taste of Qatar certification is a journey of dedication. Restaurants, cafes, and local dining concepts are awarded a 1–3 star rating, with the coveted 3-star status reserved for those who consistently achieve a 90% or above rating in multiple inspections throughout the year.
These inspections capture the essence of an outlet's service, quality, and hospitality. Mystery dining visits ensure that every experience is authentic, while aggregate scores reflect a commitment to excellence over time.
To be considered, outlets must first, register and remain active on the programme's official portal, pass the Ministry of Public Health's Watheq inspection and demonstrate consistent quality across food, service, and ambiance. Every year, 3-star certified outlets will be honoured at the Taste of Qatar Certification Ceremony. The celebration brings together chefs, owners, to recognise their achievements, receive their official plaque of Qatar Visit Qatar
Taste of Qatar, launched by Qatar Tourism following the debut of the Michelin Guide Doha 2025 and developed in collaboration with the global research firm Ipsos, is the nation's official restaurant rating programme.
For diners, spotting the Taste of Qatar plaque at an entrance is a promise that every detail has been perfected, every plate prepared with care, and every guest welcomed with the warmth and hospitality Qatar is known for.
Earning a Taste of Qatar certification is a journey of dedication. Restaurants, cafes, and local dining concepts are awarded a 1–3 star rating, with the coveted 3-star status reserved for those who consistently achieve a 90% or above rating in multiple inspections throughout the year.
These inspections capture the essence of an outlet's service, quality, and hospitality. Mystery dining visits ensure that every experience is authentic, while aggregate scores reflect a commitment to excellence over time.
To be considered, outlets must first, register and remain active on the programme's official portal, pass the Ministry of Public Health's Watheq inspection and demonstrate consistent quality across food, service, and ambiance. Every year, 3-star certified outlets will be honoured at the Taste of Qatar Certification Ceremony. The celebration brings together chefs, owners, to recognise their achievements, receive their official plaque of Qatar Visit Qatar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment