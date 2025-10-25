403
QARS Competes In CQ World Wide DX Contest
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) took part in the annual international amateur on-air radio contest 'CQ World Wide DX Contest', which kicked off Saturday and will run for two days, with participation from amateur radio enthusiasts around the globe.
In preparation for the contest, QARS established an international station at its headquarters, operating across all designated international frequencies for the event.
The society also installed towers, antennae, and all necessary equipment and computers. Additionally, several members are participating from their personal stations outside the headquarters, with QARS competing under its international call sign 'A73A'. The CQ World Wide DX Contest is held annually and is considered one of the most prominent global competitions in the amateur radio calendar.
QARS is participating with a team comprising board members and experienced society members who have previously achieved high rankings in past editions of the contest. In this context, HE the Chairman of QARS Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah stated that this year's participation is exemplary, with all contest requirements met and a high-level station equipped with advanced devices and high-quality antennas established to secure a top global ranking. He expressed hope that QARS will achieve first place worldwide through its participation this year.
For his part, Secretary of QARS Sabaan Mismar al-Jassim noted that the contest is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the amateur radio field, attracting wide participation from across the world. Over 8mn enthusiasts follow the event globally, with 2-3mn actively on air during the 48-hour contest period.
He explained that the contest follows precise standards and regulations aimed at scoring the highest number of points through communication with stations worldwide. He pointed out that QARS possesses integrated systems that allow multiple stations to operate simultaneously across various radio frequencies, enhancing its competitiveness and chances of achieving outstanding results.
Al-Jassim added that this year's participation is the strongest yet, thanks to the support provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), which contributed to the renewal and modernisation of all QARS equipment, stations, and antenna towers. This support enabled the team to operate more efficiently and compete for top global positions.
He highlighted that QARS includes a specialised team with extensive experience in international contests, working to identify high-scoring stations to optimise results, despite technical challenges such as weak frequencies or geographic limitations. He affirmed the society's ongoing efforts to improve performance and elevate Qatar's name in international amateur radio forums.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Jassim stated that the MSDF has shown strong support for associations this year, providing QARS with updated technology. He emphasised that the field of technology is constantly evolving, and QARS has a plan to ensure all its equipment remains up-to-date, particularly antennas, which are often custom-ordered or manufactured to meet specific contest requirements.
He added that members operate their own stations from home to represent Qatar in this international event. He also noted QARS's consistent participation in various national and international events, such as Qatar National Day and Sports Day, and its dedication to establishing special stations for major occasions. He revealed that QARS will set up a station during the upcoming Arab Cup and other major national events, and previously operated eight stations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar Amateur Radio Society CQ World Wide DX Contest QARS
