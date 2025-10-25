403
Gharafa Beat Ahli To Go Top As Arabi Shock Champs Sadd
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Gharafa went top of the table after defeating Al Ahli 3-1, while Al Arabi stunned defending champions Al Sadd 3-1 in the Qatar Stars League Saturday. Al Duhail, meanwhile, earned a crucial 2-0 win over Al Shamal, who slumped from top spot to third.
At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Sadd suffered a surprise defeat to Al Arabi, who came from behind to seal an impressive win. Akram Afif had given Al Sadd the lead in the 39th minute with a right-footed finish from the centre of the box after a clever through ball from Guilherme. However, Al Arabi responded swiftly through Michael Olunga, who headed home a fine cross from Rodri Sanchez just four minutes later.
Misfortune struck Al Sadd moments before half-time when defender Ahmed Suhail inadvertently turned a Mohammed Khaled cross into his own net to hand Al Arabi the advantage. Matters worsened for the hosts when Paulo Otavio was sent off for violent conduct, leaving them a man short before the break.
Al Arabi sealed the result late in the second half when Sanchez capitalised on a rebound after substitute Salem Reda's shot struck the upright, firing home to make it 3-1. The win lifted Al Arabi to ninth place with seven points, while Al Sadd remained on eight points in seventh.
Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham said that the match against Al Arabi was difficult and that the team is going through its toughest period.“The match was difficult, and the expulsion of Otavio affected us, especially since the players were feeling exhausted. We are going through a difficult period and it has been a while since we achieved any victory. We do not know exactly what the problem is. The fans support the team and we must return in better shape,” he said.
Meanwhile, at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Duhail recorded a vital win over Al Shamal. Krzysztof Piatek opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Tahsin Jamshid doubled the lead in the 41st. Despite Benjamin Bourigeaud missing a penalty late on, the Red Knights held firm for their third win of the campaign, taking their tally to 11 points as they stayed fourth. Al Shamal, suffering their first defeat of the season, remained on 14 points and dropped to third.
Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi praised his side's display, saying:“We achieved an important victory against Al Shamal. This result reflects our teamwork and determination. The players gave a great effort tonight, and I thank them for their performance and commitment.”
In the day's other fixture, Al Gharafa climbed to the summit with a convincing win over Al Ahli at Al Thumama Stadium. Goals from Ferjani Sassi (47th minute), Seydou Sano (62nd minute) and an own goal by Amin Tihi (90th minute) helped Al Gharafa to victory, while Al Ahli's lone goal was scored from the penalty spot by Julian Draxler in the 59th minute.
The result took Al Gharafa to 16 points at the top of the standings. Qatar SC, who are in action Sunday against Umm Salal, can leapfrog Gharafa with a win.
After an exciting but goalless first half, Sassi opened the scoring for Al Gharafa two minutes into the second half with a beautiful header from the centre of the box following a corner. The goal seemed to spur the hosts into action, and they responded 12 minutes later from the spot through Draxler following a foul on Michel Vlap by Sassi in the penalty area.
The Cheetahs restored their lead through Sano three minutes later, who nodded home from an unmarked position following a corner kick by Yacine Brahimi. Al Ahli's woes were further compounded at the stroke of regulation time when Tihi unwittingly turned the ball into his own net from a blocked shot to ensure a convincing win for Al Gharafa Gharafa Al Sadd Al Ahli Al Arabi Al Duhail Qatar Stars League
