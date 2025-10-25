403
Israel Continues To Violate Gaza Truce
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces carried out a "targeted strike" on an individual in central Gaza, Israel's military said Saturday.
A US-backed ceasefire is in force between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas more than two years after the war in the Gaza Strip began.
Witnesses said they had seen a drone strike a car and set it ablaze. Local medics said four people had been wounded, but there were no immediate reports of deaths.
Witnesses said separately that Israeli tanks had shelled eastern areas of Gaza City, the Gaza Strip's biggest urban area.
Several Israeli media sites said Israel, in a reversal of a policy of barring entry to foreign forces, had allowed Egyptian officials into the Gaza Strip to help locate the bodies of hostages taken captive on October 7, 2023.
As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has said it will return all the hostages, but the remains of 18 are still in the enclave. ReutersGaza ceasefire Gaza peace plan
